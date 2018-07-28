KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - On Saturday, just two days after PFAS was discovered in the city of Parchment and Cooper Township's municipal water supply, a local state of emergency was declared by the Kalamazoo County Commissioner, Stephanie Moore.

By declaring a state of emergency, this starts the process with the state of Michigan, which will now process the request for aid.

On Thursday, July 26, the city of Parchment told its residents to stop using the city's water because of high levels of PFAS. City officials estimate about 3,000 people are affected. The city says boiling water will not remove the PFAS and residential filters won't work either.

The water tests showed the PFAS level was 20 times higher than the recommended amount of 70 parts per trillion—an advisory level set up by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

PFAS has been an issue in Kent County over the past year.

The city's water supply is being flushed out, and the city of Kalamazoo will provide water to Parchment and Cooper Township residents.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is flushing out water pipes in the city of Parchment due to PFAS in the municipal water supply.

Officials say that while the water is being flushed out, Parchment residents may notice the water is discolored because sediment in the water lines is being stirred up. Additionally, they say that water customers in the northeast part of the city of Kalamazoo may also see discolored water while it moves through Kalamazoo's system to Parchment. Residents in the city of Kalamazoo may continue to use and drink their water.

►Earlier: 'Team Kalamazoo' in full force after PFAS contamination in Parchment water supply

As of Saturday afternoon, 7,000 cases of water were provided to the community. Water distribution will continue on Sunday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parchment High School. On Monday, water will be handed out from 12 - 8 p.m.

A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 31 at Haven Reformed Church, 5350 N Sprinkle Rd. There will be an open house from 5 - 6 p.m. and the program will run from 6 - 8:30 p.m. There will be an update on the status of the water response, and residents will learn more about PFAS health impacts.

Some studies suggest PFAS might affect fetal development, disrupt hormonal functions, damage fertility and immune systems, and boost the risk of cancer.

If residents have questions or concerns about PFAS or health, they're encouraged to call 269-373-5346 to talk to public health experts.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM