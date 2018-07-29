KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - On Sunday, July 29 Lt. Gov. Brian Calley declared a state of emergency for Kalamazoo County due to the ongoing health and safety concerns due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination in the drinking water for the city of Parchment and Cooper Township.

This comes just one day after a local state of emergency was declared by the Kalamazoo County Commissioner Stephanie Moore.

By declaring a state of emergency, Calley has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery operations. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts. In addition to the emergency declaration, Calley fully activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

Problems with the water were discovered on Thursday, July 26, when test results showed the municipal water system in Parchment -- which serves approximately 3,100 residents in Parchment and Cooper Township -- had an unacceptable level of PFAS.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released test results of water samples taken in Portage Saturday. Of the eight samples taken from different public water supplies, two returned results for PFAS. The levels detected were below the non-regulatory Lifetime Health Advisory set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, city officials plan on address the condition aggressively nad may take certain municipal wells off line, increase testing regimes and provide direct treatment or flushing.

