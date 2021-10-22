MDHHS, city providing additional water distribution sites for Benton Harbor residents this weekend

Residents are still being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking and hygienic needs.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — After a water main break Wednesday caused a city-wide loss of water pressure in Benton Harbor, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they are in the process of fully restoring service to residents.

The MDHHS is still encouraging residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Additional water distributions sites have been added for residents through Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Saturday, Oct. 23:

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Please be aware that the Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church previously publicized from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, was mistakenly identified as a distribution site. No water is being distributed there on Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25:

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Selfservice)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Selfservice)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Next week, the MDHHS will be mailing all residents a flyer that provides them with resources to protect their families.

Residents can expect to receive the flyer as early as next week – and it is also available on the Benton Harbor water website.

The flyer is part of the state’s accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. It explains when tap water can be used and when bottled water should be used.

