GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan is halfway through its statewide effort to test drinking water for PFAS contamination from community water supplies.

Scott Dean, with The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, said this is the first time any state in the U.S. has tested all public water systems.

That testing led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in Parchment and Cooper Township, forcing residents to rely on bottled water. A state of emergency was declared in Kalamazoo County on Sunday as a way to address the contamination.

“Just last week we were able to identify PFAS contamination in a small town north of Kalamazoo,” Dean said.

It’s something Dean describes as a success.

“We're able to take immediate action. Within a day, we were able to protect 3,000 people from a previously unknown contaminant in their water system,” Dean said.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team is the first of its kind in the U.S.

“We’ve found more locations of PFAS contamination in this state simply for the reason that we’re actively looking," Dean said. "Only a handful of states are currently looking or working to address PFAS.”

Michigan is at the forefront of testing for the potentially harmful chemical.

“We did create a map that contained 11,300 possible locations where you might find PFAS containing materials, either stored or PFAS waste,” Dean said.

That includes 1,400 fire stations.

“That might have buckets of PFAS containing firefighting foam in their store rooms,” Dean said.

And thousands of landfills.

“They would receive PFAS containing waste, things like old carpets that may have been treated with Scotchgard, fast food wrappers, old pizza boxes," Dean said.

Airports and military bases are also on the map.

“Based on our experience here in Michigan, a number of our current and former military bases have PFAS contamination on the airbase property because of the use of this firefighting foam,” Dean said.

The state is halfway through its tests of community water supplies, which started in May.

“This list of 11,300 potential locations where you could find this material, it helped guide us in the planning and the schedule of our statewide testing of 1,380 public water systems and 461 schools that are on private wells in the state,” Dean said.

Dean said Parchment is the only place so far in this round of tests where the state found a concentration of PFAS more than the EPA’s health advisory level.

He said the testing will conclude around the end of this year, which includes 75 percent of the state’s drinking water.

