Michigan PFAS action plan to be announced Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders from communities impacted by PFAS contamination will hold a virtual press conference to unveil the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network’s PFAS Action Agenda, an outline of policy priorities to address PFAS in Michigan and protect impacted people and communities.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industries that have contaminated drinking water for millions in the U.S. It's been linked to cancer and reproductive harm among other health concerns.

The Action Agenda lays out policies the Legislature and administration can enact to better protect Michiganders from toxic PFAS chemicals.

The event begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday over Zoom. The speakers will include:

Tony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, Oscoda Homeowner and PFAS Expert

Sandy Wynn-Stelt, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, resident of Belmont

Robb Kerr, GLPAN member, resident of Ann Arbor

Salah Ali, GLPAN member, resident of Dearborn

Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids)

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is a coalition centered and driven by people impacted by toxic PFAS pollution, and supported by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, Ecology Center, National Wildlife Federation and Need Our Water (NOW), Oscoda, according to the Action Plan's press release.