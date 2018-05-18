LANSING - The state's PFAS Action Response Team announced that they are going to conduct a statewide study of PFAS level in public water supplies.

This is the first comprehensive state-driven study of this kind, and it will cost $1.7 million.

The MDEQ began sending out letters this week to Michigan's 1,380 public water systems. The letters outlined the testing study, and the goal is to complete it by the end of 2018.

About 75 percent of the state's drinking water comes from public systems.

Over 400 schools that operate their own wells will also be considered priority testing sites.

In January, the MDEQ established a cleanup standard of less than 70 parts per trillion, making Michigan one of only a handful of states to do so.

The state has already sampled water at more than 30 industrial, military and landfill sites known to have used or disposed of PFAS-containing materials.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM