KENTWOOD, Mich. - The first screening of a new documentary focusing on the PFAS contamination across West Michigan is slated for Friday.

It's titled, "Bad Water. Small Town. Deaf Ears. Everything You Need to Know About PFAS, But Don't Know How to Ask," and was produced by two Detroit men and includes interviews from clean water advocates, an environmental reporter, and a lawyer about the contamination of areas like Rockford and Belmont.

The film also highlights the community's outrage with the government, which has yet to issue higher and tougher PFAS standards.

Filmmakers hope the documentary will bring even more awareness and understand to PFAS and how toxic they are.

"Bad Water. Small Town. Deaf Ears. Everything You Need to Know About PFAS, But Don't Know How to Ask" has a four-day run at the Celebration Cinema is the Woodland Mall, starting June 20 and ending on June 23.

