HOWARD CITY, Mich. - Water tests in The Tri County School District show positive results for PFAS in the water supply at the Middle School.

The DEQ says both PFOA and PFOS registered at 62 parts per trillion, slightly below the EPA limit of 70 parts per trillion. Water tests at the high school came back negative. The elementary schools are on municipal water and are currently being tested.

“Tri County Area Schools is committed to providing our students, staff and community with quality drinking water,” said Superintendent Al Cumings. “We are working closely with MDEQ and are taking immediate steps to provide bottled water while investigating the source of the PFAS issue.”

Cumings went on to say that even though the test results at the Tri County Middle School are below

federal limits, the district is taking the measures to ensure safe drinking water is available.

Here is a list of the steps the school will be taking.

Providing bottled water for drinking and meal preparation (immediately drinking fountains will not be available for use)

Retaining an independent Environmental Engineering firm

Working with the MDEQ to identify a plan with a timeline to address this issue

Working with MDEQ to evaluate alternative water sources

Cooperating with the MDEQ with regard to additional water testing and its investigation

Safe drinking water has been an area of concern across the state, and MDEQ is testing water supplies from schools using well water and community water supplies.

Community members and parents are advised to contact the District’s central office if there are questions and concerns on this issue or related to issues around the start of school year.

