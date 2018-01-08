KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - On July 26, leaders in Kalamazoo County learned that PFAS levels in Parchment and Cooper Township's water are 20 times higher than the EPA's recommendation.

The safe level is 70 parts per trillion, test results in Parchment showed levels around 1400 ppt.

"We were very concerned. We take this very seriously; public health is our number one concern. We brought all the resources from the state into action very quickly," says Scott Dean with the Michigan DEQ.

On Tuesday night, a town hall event was held where we learned that Parchment's water system has been completely flushed. The next step is to flush all of the service lines and then connect Parchment to Kalamazoo City water.

"There's going to be a very detailed process outlined for the residents. How to do everything from flushing your water heater, to your ice maker and all the sources of water for your house," says Dean.

New test results within the City of Kalamazoo show the water there is safe, but that isn't enough to lower concerns in Parchment for residents like Alvera Lewis.

"We just don't know how long we've been drinking this water, and really what it's going to do to you?" says Lewis.

A state of emergency has been declared in Kalamazoo County to address the water issues in Parchment and Cooper Township.

Water is being distributed to residents on weekdays from 12 - 8 p.m. at Parchment High School.

