State to study impact of PFAS on health in West Michigan

The study will take place between 2020 and 2026.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a study to learn more about the relationship between PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and health in residents who have been exposed to different levels of PFAS in their drinking water.

The Michigan PFAS Exposure and Health Study (MiPEHS) will take place between 2020 and 2026 in Parchment Township, Cooper Township, Belmont and Rockford.

These areas were all affected by high levels of PFAS in their water supply.

Eligible participants in the above areas will receive an enrollment packet in the mail from the MDHHS by Nov. 30. Those who enroll will complete a comprehensive survey and will provide a blood sample on three separate dates over the course of the study.

The blood samples will be tested for PFAS and other health markers like thyroid hormones and cholesterol, according to the MDHHS. Some participants’ drinking water will also be tested.

“Michigan continues to be a leader in PFAS research,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The MiPEHS will provide residents of these communities the opportunity to learn more about PFAS and their levels of exposure and potential health impacts.”

Information collected from the study will be combined with data from six other locations throughout the country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.