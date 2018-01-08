PARCHMENT, Mich. -- Private labs in Michigan are seeing a spike in requests for PFAS testing amid growing concerns of contamination in Kalamazoo County.

Holland-based Trident Labs and Merit Labs out of East Lansing are the only two private laboratories in the state that test water for PFAS in-house.

While the DEQ tests more than 60 private wells for PFAS near the contaminated well field in Parchment, officials at the two labs say they’ve received increased requests for residential well samples.

“As this emerging contaminant becomes more known and people are more aware of what’s going on, I think that analysis for this is going to increase absolutely,” said Maya Murshak, technical director at Merit Laboratories.

The East Lansing lab began offering PFAS tests for drinking water in February this year, around the same time as Trident. Merit also tests groundwater and wastewater for the chemicals.

“There have been more inquiries into testing, however, very few have sent the samples back for analyses,” Murshak said. She noted the excessive cost of testing as a deterrent.

Both labs boast faster turnaround times than the average PFAS water test, which usually take between three to six weeks.

The state is currently halfway through testing 1,380 public water systems and 461 schools. The Parchment water supply tested at 1,587 parts per trillion of combined PFOS and PFOA, two of the more common PFAS compounds.

It’s the first municipal system that exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 70 ppt lifetime safe drinking water advisory.

Kalamazoo County and state officials urged Parchment residents not to get private tests at a press conference Friday.

“A private test may show a false positive,” said Sheriff Richard Fuller of Kalamazoo County. “So we want to make sure that people are not panicking when they have the results."

Murshak said the tests are accurate if the resident taking the sample takes proper precautions.

“The biggest thing I would urge the private people to do when they’re collecting the samples is to make sure that there’s no contamination going on," Murshak said." And that they’re wearing their gloves, they’re capturing the sample…and putting it back in the cooler without it being contaminated…because this PFOS/PFOA, these emerging contaminants, they’re everywhere.”

