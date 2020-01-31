GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Kent County townships at the center of a litigation against Wolverine Wolverwide over PFAS contamination will host a public forum to update the community on the settlement.

Plainfield and Algoma townships are working to finalize the settlement in the litigation. The townships have a public forum set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Frontline Community Church, located at located at 4411 Plainfield Ave. NE from 6 to 9 p.m.

According to a press release from the townships, Attorney Doug Van Essen will give a presentation on specifics of the $69.5 million agreement to extend municipal water to approximately 1,000 homeowners in Plainfield and Algoma townships. Wolverwine Worldwide will pay all hookup and connection fees for homeowners whose private drinking wells are in the areas to be served by the new municipal lines.

Additionally, Wolverine will contribute some funding for granular activated carbon, or GAC, filtering system for Plainfield’s municipal water treatment plant. The townships expect work will begin in spring 2020 and take at least five years to extend municipal water to all affected homeowners.

Van Essen, along with Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden, Director of Public Works Rick Solle and Kevin Gritters from the engineering firm Prein & Newhof, will answer questions from the public.

The townships said the goal of the forum is to answer any and all questions from residents on the settlement. There will be an opportunity at the end for public input.

The settlement documents will be available to the public on Friday, Jan. 31 on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s website.

