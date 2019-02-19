MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan health officials will address the public about the PFAS investigation near the Muskegon County Airport property.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services , Public Health – Muskegon County, and Muskegon County Airport are jointly planning a public meeting to update area residents on the status of the investigation, as well as answer questions.

The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on February 19th at Western Michigan Christian High School located at 455 E. Ellis Road in Norton Shores.

Agencies working on this issue and scheduled to be in attendance include the following:

• Public Health-Muskegon County – assists with coordination of well testing and issues health recommendations and advisories when needed.

• Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – evaluates well test results for possible harm to human health and assists Public Health-Muskegon County in issuing health recommendations and advisories.

• Muskegon County – investigating PFAS contamination at Muskegon County Airport with MDEQ oversight.

• Michigan Department of Environmental Quality – oversees environmental investigations and cleanup.

• City of Norton Shores Fire Department & Water and Sewer Department

