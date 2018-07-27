The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said that two men in a maroon SUV are trying to sell PFAS test kits and filters in areas affected by water contamination in Parchment and the Township of Cooper.

The DEQ said that there are no over the counter filters that will reduce the level of PFAS to a safe drinking level.

The two men trying to sell these are going door-to-door. Police say that if residents encounter these men, they are encouraged to contact law enforcement.

On Thursday, July 26 residents were told to stop using the city's water due to high amounts of the chemical PFAS. City officials estimate about 3,000 people are affected by the contamination.

