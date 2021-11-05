Service line replacement begins next week in Benton Harbor

The project will begin with the initial 100 suspected lead service lines in the city.

A massive initiative to replace all city's lead service lines in Benton Harbor will begin next week, according to the MDHHS.

This comes after last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months.

The administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline. The project will begin with the initial 100 suspected lead service lines in the city.

To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online.

Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

Exact dates for the work will be weather dependent. The city is maintaining an online dashboard to keep residents up to date on the status of the project.

Bottled water distribution is still taking place across the city of Benton Harbor.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is:

Saturday, Nov. 6

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 – 5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Selfservice)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Selfservice)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 - 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

