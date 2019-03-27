The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hosted a townhall in Rockford Tuesday night to discuss PFAS and ongoing water concerns.

It's been nearly two years since toxic PFAS chemicals were found in the Plainfield Township water supply. The contamination was linked to toxic slude dumped several decades ago by Wolverine Worldwide.

At the townhall, local, state and federal officials answered questions from the community about the status of their investigations.

"The sense that I got with this EPA, the big government agency coming in, was that they were going to come in, tell us what they're going to do, and leave. So when they came in and they wanted to meet with us and wanted to know our opinion and then said we actually want you all to come together, review our reports. We're going to heavily consider that when we make decisions," said Jennifer Carney, a resident in the area who is also a PFAS adviser and liaison.

Tuesday's meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, but it was postponed because of the partial government shutdown.

