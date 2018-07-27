KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - "Team Kalamazoo" is in full force after the City of Parchment was told there were high levels of PFAS in the water supply.

Kalamazoo County provided an update at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, at Parchment High School.

On Thursday, July 26, the city told residents to stop using the city's water due to high amounts of the chemical PFAS. Boiling water will not remove PFAS and residential filters won't work either.

City officials estimate about 3,000 people are affected.

Volunteers showed up at the high school at 6:30 a.m. to hand out bottled water to anyone who shows up. Sheriff Rick Fuller said water is also being delivered to those who are unable to get it from the high school

If you'd like to pick some up, volunteers will remain at the high school as long as there is a need for safe drinking water. As of 11 a.m. Friday, more than 3,000 cases had been handed out.

Mayor Robert Britigan said, "It takes a village and we are that village." Britigan also said the city is on top of this issue and will continue distributing water as long as necessary.

According to Sheriff Fuller, some residents are offering to donate water to be distributed, but the county doesn't need it. "We have plenty of water," he said during the press conference. Fuller also said people are not recommended to buy their own testing kits.

If you have questions or concerns about PFAS or health, you're encouraged to call 269-373-5346 to talk to public health experts.

