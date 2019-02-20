LANSING, Mich. — After a standoff with the Republican-led Legislature, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a new environmental order that keeps intact two panels to oversee rule-making and permitting.

The order released Wednesday comes after GOP lawmakers rejected her previous attempt to reorganize and rename the Department of Environmental Quality. Her new order is largely the same as her previous one, but it no longer abolishes two business-backed commissions that were established under 2018 laws.

RELATED: US Supreme Court won't hear Lake Michigan beach case

Whitmer says the panels will remain intact while she awaits Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel's opinion on whether they are legal.

The Legislature's vote last week to reject her order was the first time the full Legislature had done so in 42 years.

RELATED: City of Battle Creek and surrounding areas under boil water advisory

Whitmer says she won't let "partisan politics" slow work to clean up drinking water.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.