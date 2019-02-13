KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide is asking the U.S. District Court to dismiss the PFAS lawsuit filed by both Plainfield and Algoma townships, stating that "municipal water is no longer necessary."

For the last year and six months, the Rockford-based shoe company has been in court defending itself against lawsuits filed by residents in both townships that say they were injured by PFAS contamination.

According to the townships' municipal environmental attorney, Douglas Van Essen, Wolverine Worldwide (WWW) has understood that municipal water would need to be extended in the northern Kent County area.

Wolverine representatives have met with township officials, attorneys and engineers during the last 18 months to work on designing municipal water extensions -- but Van Essen says now, the company is making a "complete 180" and says the extensions are unnecessary.

Van Essen says Plainfield Township has spent for more than $500,000 in engineering fees, in anticipation for spring construction on the extensions meant to deliver water to more than 300 impacted homeowners. The township did so with the understanding that WWW would reimburse it for the costs -- a move that was decided through a December 2018 agreement that required WWW to provide residents with a clean and permanent water solution.

Wolvervine pulled out of the agreement, stating they did not want to pay for the new water system unless 3M helps pay the tab. 3M attorneys argued WWW should be the sole defendant in the litigation because the company "ignored' manufacturer safety guidelines.

The most recent update in the litigation will now delay residents from getting municipal water and creates a need to now monitor WWW's ongoing water activities. Both townships expect to establish a regulatory ordinance system in early 2019. WWW and the township attorneys will be back in federal court later this year.

