Free concert just one of many Watercolors events over the weekend

This weekend, the Asher Legacy Group has several ways to bring the community together with the return of its Watercolors celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An event this weekend is just one way to combat a nationwide problem.

Emma Johnson is the founder of the Asher Legacy Group. She said, “Just recently, I don’t know if anyone heard - the Surgeon General said that there’s an epidemic in our nation for people being lonely. So, we want to bring people out, get them connected, enjoy this entire weekend and feel good,” referencing the May announcement from the U.S. Surgeon General.

This weekend, the Asher Legacy Group has several ways to bring the community together with the return of its Watercolors celebration, promising a weekend full of events to bring the community together while highlighting its beauty and diversity.

The three-day celebration kicks off Friday with a golf outing and then a free concert at Ah-Nab-Awen Park featuring a variety of jazz, blues and R&B. Then on Saturday, there are three events including a garden dinner, concert and battle of the DJs.

New this year, the weekend will come to an end with a rooftop brunch on Sunday, featuring an award-winning, international chef.

The group’s founder told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“It is a celebration of Black culture. So, it’s the dance, the music, the arts, fashion. We invite everyone to come and celebrate with us the rich history of our culture. So, it’s not just an exclusive event for Black Americans. It is for everyone,” said Johnson.

This year’s theme is “In Full Bloom” and you’re encouraged to incorporate this into your attire.

13 ON YOUR SIDE’s Emily Scarlett will be hosting the garden dinner on Saturday, and taking part in some of the other events as well.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Asher Legacy Group’s mission to help break down barriers for students of color to tour and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other colleges.

For ticket information, visit the Watercolor 6 website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.