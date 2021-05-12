Watermain reconstruction will temporarily close Burton Street SW week of May 17

Burton Street SW between Burlingame Avenue SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW will be closed to traffic, detouring all vehicles to 28th Street SW.

WYOMING, Mich. — Burton Street SW will close for seven days the week of May 17 for two watermain reconstructions.

The City of Wyoming announced the closure Wednesday, planning the projects in unison to limit the closure to a single week.

Beginning May 17, Burton Street SW between Burlingame Avenue SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW will be closed to traffic, detouring all vehicles to 28th Street SW.

Local access to businesses in the construction area and residences will be maintained with detours through small neighborhood streets.

For more information about road construction in the City of Wyoming, visit wyomingmi.gov/ConstructionUpdates.

