Waterspout spotted in Lake Huron near Mackinac Island. Watch this video:

The National Weather Service put out a Special Marine Warning that included areas east of the Mackinac Bridge to Presque Isle Light when the waterspout was spotted.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Strong winds and the mix of warm water and cool air aloft in the atmosphere created conditions for waterspouts in northern Michigan Tuesday.

Many people spotted a waterspout in Lake Huron near Mackinac Island, and 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer Ken Golden shared some incredible video of the funnel cloud spinning over the water.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord confirmed the waterspout sighting. Folks on the Mackinac Bridge could see the waterspout off the North anchor pier.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a waterspout as a "funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water."

Tornadic waterspouts start as tornadoes on land that move out over the water, while fair-weather waterspouts form only over the water.

The NWS said fair weather waterspouts are more common, are typically small and are less dangerous than its tornadic counterpart.

You should still take waterspouts seriously, though. Especially boaters.

NOAA said waterspouts happen frequently in northern Michigan in August, September and October when the Great Lakes are near their warmest levels.

Waterspouts form when cold air moves across the Great Lakes, creating a temperature difference between the warm water and overriding cold air.

The NWS said waterspouts tend to last about two to twenty minutes, and typically move anywhere from 10 to 15 knots.

You can learn more about waterspouts in Michigan here.

Large waterspout was spotted off the North anchor pier of the @Mackinacbridge around 11:10am today. pic.twitter.com/a8PXxDUrTR — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2023

