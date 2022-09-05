Wayland mobile home park residents remain concerned about unsafe drinking water

Some residents say they were told by the park's water manager that arsenic levels are higher than before.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAYLAND, Mich. — The struggle for clean water at a Barry County mobile home park continues. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been following the issue since last year, when a test by the state showed high levels of arsenic in a few of the park's wells.

A new well was drilled in January, but this week, residents tell us they were told the arsenic levels have only increased.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of backlash from park management, sums up life in the park in one word.

"Scary," they say.

And they aren't alone.

Several residents tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE the water quality hasn't improved despite a new well being dug earlier this year, and some say they were told by the park's water manager that arsenic levels are higher than before.

"I knew the water didn't taste good," says the resident. "I knew it smelled funny. And I knew it ran rusty a lot."

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) tells us the latest round of compliance testing happened in April, and they are still awaiting results.

Residents are concerned they haven't been given any updates from park management. We went to the park's office on Monday and were told no comment. We also reached out to the property management company, but received no response as of this publication.

"I figured when it changes, they would reach out to me, they post notices on our doors all the time, but nothing about the water," says the resident.

Many residents have been buying water bottles not only for drinking, but cooking as well. One telling us they spend $100 a month for their family of six.

"We're living on a fixed income," they say. "We get food assistance, and partially a part of that food assistance goes to the water."

And fear for their kids health.

"How long have they been drinking it?" they wonder. "What are the lasting, you know, long effects on this? Nobody knows."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.