MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of the Final Four, another West Michigan star basketball player competed for a national honor in Minneapolis.

Presley Hudson, a Wayland native and senior at Central Michigan University, took part in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships at the Target Center Thursday night.

Hudson averaged 20.5 points per game and shot 38 percent from three-point range in her final season with the Chippewas.

"It was a great year,” Hudson said. “In your senior season you always want to do well. It didn't end like we wanted to, but it was fun. I loved my teammates I had all my four years."

Hudson is one of eight players who took part in the women’s event. She ended up winning the women's tittle after hitting 77 out of 100 threes during the competition.

She said her skill from distance runs in the family.

“My oldest brother – that was kind of his specialty, too, so I think I just looked up to him,” Hudson said. “He had a great work ethic, and my dad just kind of instilled that in me as well. So, I just have always worked at it."

After the competition, Hudson will fly to Tampa, Florida to participate in the WNBA combine. She wants to “get drafted into the WNBA, if not [get] invited to a training camp and then [play] overseas.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .