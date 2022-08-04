Wayland Police searching for missing endangered man

Ronald Jenson, 63, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, walking away from his home at Windsor Woods Trailer Park in Wayland.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man they believe could be endangered.

Ronald Jenson, 63, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, walking away from his home at Windsor Woods Trailer Park in Wayland.

Jenson was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with "Columbia" on the back, blue jeans, and brown boots. He has a mustache as pictured, but no longer has a goatee. Jenson also walks a little slower due to a previous ankle injury.

Police believe he is confused and possibly in need of medical attention.

If located or if you have any information, please contact Allegan County Dispatch at 911, or non-emergency at 269 673 3899.

