Wayland Union HS, Career Connections Academy transition to remote learning

The schools will be remote on April 19 and resume in-person classes on April 20.

WAYLAND, Mich — On Monday, April 19, Wayland Union High School and Career Connections Academy will move to virtual learning for one day. In-person classes will resume April 20.

The schools announced the transition this afternoon. Additional information has been emailed to parents. 

To date, Wayland Union has reported 98 cases of COVID-19, with two reported Friday, April 16. 

