Wayland Union HS, Career Connections Academy transition to remote learning

WAYLAND, Mich — On Monday, April 19, Wayland Union High School and Career Connections Academy will move to virtual learning for one day. In-person classes will resume April 20.
The schools announced the transition this afternoon. Additional information has been emailed to parents.
To date, Wayland Union has reported 98 cases of COVID-19, with two reported Friday, April 16.
