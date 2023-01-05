Allegan County mourns the passing of Wayland Union Schools teacher, wrestling coach

Jody Tyner suffered a stroke last month and died last weekend. A celebration of life open house is set for Friday, Jan. 6 in Hastings.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Allegan County community is mourning the loss of a teacher and wrestling coach who suffered a stroke last month.

Jody Tyner, 52, of Hastings, had a stroke on Dec. 17, 2022, and then passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.

Tyner was an 8th-grade history teacher at Wayland Union Schools and also served as the High School wrestling coach.

"Please keep Jody's family, friends, students, student athletes and coworkers in your thoughts as they navigate through these difficult days," Wayland Union Schools said in a statement on their website.

Tyner served in the United States Marine Corps., as well as worked as a firefighter with the Delton Fire Department and Thornapple Township Fire Department, his obituary says.

"Jody will be remembered for his love of history, delicious lasagna, joke telling and playful nature. He had a servant’s heart and touched the lives of anyone he met. Most of all, Jody loved and cared for his family deeply," his obituary reads.

A celebration of life open house is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 at the Barry Expo Center (1350 M37, Hastings, MI 49058) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating your time to a local organization in need.

