Community mourning after longtime Wayland Union Schools teacher dies

Katrina Brown served Wayland schools for more than 20 years as a reading coach for multiple schools.
Credit: Wayland Union Schools

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the loss of longtime teacher Katrina Brown.

In a post on Facebook, Wayland Union Schools said Brown died on Jan. 14 following a car crash.

Brown worked with the district for more than 20 years as a reading coach for multiple schools.

The district is asking community members to keep Brown's family, students and coworkers in their thoughts as they navigate these difficult days.

A memorial service is being held for Brown from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 28.

