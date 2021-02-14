Wayne County nonprofits share $4M in virus relief grants

Each one-time grant provides funding of up to $49,999.

DETROIT — More than $4 million in COVID-19 relief grants has been disbursed to 144 nonprofits throughout Wayne County.

Each one-time grant provides funding of up to $49,999. County Executive Warren Evans says nonprofits have stepped up as country residents face financial hardships and other losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayne County’s Nonprofit COVID-19 Relief Fund was started in October with funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The county has awarded more than $90 million in relief funding that includes direct aid for service workers, tenants owing back rent, homeless veterans, and small businesses trying to maintain payroll and operate safely.

