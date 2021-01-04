Ways to stay calm when your child isn't

It can be difficult to keep your cool when your child is in the midst of a tantrum

Tantrums. This month on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings we've talked about why kids have them, how to respond and how not to.

But what if you find yourself getting worked up right alongside your child?

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips to help you stay calm

"Remind yourself that tantrums are healthy and normal, and not a personal attack," explained Dr. Beurkens.

"Take slow deep breaths," she suggests, and repeat mantras like "I'm a good parent and I'm doing the best I can," as well as "My child is a good kid who is struggling right now."

And finally, look for ways throughout the day to remind yourself you're a good parent.

