'We empower each other' | Lightweavers Circle opens co-working space in West Michigan

A new space has opened in Grand Rapids with a focus on community, collaborating and empowering women.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group known as the Lightweavers Circle now has a new gathering space which will be used for energy healing, collaborative efforts and anything that empowers women.

“Whether you use the pronouns for a woman or not, you can come here, and we empower each other. We gather in circle regularly,” co-founder Becky Haderer said.

“We created the space because we want women to come together to be able to collaborate at an affordable price. There's so many places around here that are available, but there's not a place for just healers, empaths, and service providers. So we empower each other and collaborate and help each other rise together.”

The group was started by Aubrey Marlette four years ago, Haderer said. In the early days, women would just meet at Marlette’s house.

“She was working in mental health, and she just needed a change,” Haderer said. “It wasn't serving her anymore, and she kept wanting to gather with women, meet women and connect, kind of heal her sister wound if that makes sense.”

The space was created so women can heal together and share aspects of their life with each other without being judged, she said.

“It creates a safe place within a circle for people to share how they’re feeling, to be seen and heard,” Haderer said. “A lot of times, just getting it out and being open and honest with yourself, it helps you to process through what's going on and gives voice to that.”

The new co-working space will serve multiple purposes, she said. It allows entrepreneurs to showcase their work, much of which involves energy healing.

“Aubrey and I do dual kind of coaching sessions where she does breath work and I do reiki at the same time, so we're really moving energy,” Haderer said. “So if someone has blocks, if someone has traumatic things that have happened that have been stored in the body, we help them move that energy, through the breath work and the energy work. Then after they do that, we do a full coaching session with them so they can really get a potent healing session and make some progress on their journey.”

Yoni steaming, aromatherapy, and yoga will also take place in the new space. Regardless of the practice, Haderer said the real benefit comes through the opportunity to work around other like-minded individuals.

“It's so important to offer space like this because the women I've met through Lightweavers circle, we have so much passion. But when we're doing these things alone, when we're creating our business, when we're trying to create the thing that lights us up and fuels us, it can be really challenging to do it alone, and imposter syndrome sets in, and you start feeling that fear. And a lot of time that stops us,” she said.

“So when we're gathering together, and we're working, and we're communicating, and we're being open and authentic and honest about how we're feeling, it creates an energy and a vibration in the space that people want to be who they are. They are willing to share how they're feeling, and they're not embarrassed by it, and it helps us to move forward.

"People need the work that we're doing. They need the healing more than ever now, and that's what this space is all about - supporting each other, lifting each other, and just allowing people to be on their unique path while being around other people who are on theirs too.”

To learn more, visit the groups Facebook, Instagram, or official website.

