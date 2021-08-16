'We will not forget': Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office remembers fallen deputy

Tragically his life was cut short this weekend by the wicked actions of a criminal," Sheriff Richard Fuller III said.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office shared more about the deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty this weekend.

A suspect shot and critically injured Deputy Ryan Proxmire during a pursuit Sunday. His cruiser went off the road and crashed near MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township.

A passerby spotted the injured officer and called 911.

Deputy Proxmire later died from his injuries.

The remaining deputies chased the suspect until the car crashed off the road at 44th Street and Q Avenue. Authorities said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired at deputies again.

Deputies returned fire, killing him.

At this point, police have not identified the suspect.

Proxmire served for nine years and was a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on road patrol. He also worked in the jail division and filled in as a temporary sergeant.

According to his Officer Down Memorial Page, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents.

"A man who responded to trouble so others would not have to. He did so with dignity, honor, and respect. Tragically his life was cut short this weekend by the wicked actions of a criminal," Sheriff Richard Fuller III said.

"We will not forget our friend and coworker, Ryan Proxmire."

Men and women of various police departments and offices stood behind the Sheriff Monday afternoon in support.

