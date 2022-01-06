'Wear Orange' event in Holland this weekend bringing awareness to gun violence

Wear Orange Holland is taking place Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — This weekend, communities across the country will wear orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3, including right here in West Michigan.

Wear Orange Holland is taking place Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Organizers are hoping all who come wear orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others from guns.

The event is not just for show, there will also be opportunities to write to local representatives, make phone calls, send notes to affected by gun violence and learn about local organizations supporting schools in the area.

Coordinator Carolyn Buck says the event came together in a short time because so many people felt hopeless after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

"It's so tragic, but like, what do you do? I think this sense of hopelessness and defeat was quite palatable and in my opinion, a lot of people saying 'what do we do?' I am of the disposition that the answer to that question is never nothing," Buck says. "It's really an awareness, participation, and then showing support and love for educators and community."

Any extra proceeds or donations from the event will also be given to a new non-profit in Ottawa County, called Opportunity Thrive, which supports mental and emotional health of educators, trauma-informed training and other resources to help local schools.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.