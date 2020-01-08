Webinar scheduled on permit process for oil pipeline tunnel

Enbridge has proposed building a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

LANSING, Mich. — A webinar is scheduled to help keep the public informed about the application permitting process for Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel project.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the webinar will start at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Enbridge has proposed building a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

The tunnel would relocate the portion of the Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that currently rests on the bottom of the straits.

EGLE staff will provide an overview of the process for the permit applications submitted by Enbridge related to the proposed project, outline the upcoming public participation and comment period for proposed permits, and share the current timeline for an expected decision on the permit applications.

