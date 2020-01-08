x
Webinar scheduled on permit process for oil pipeline tunnel

Enbridge has proposed building a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
FILE - This June 2020 file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized Enbridge Inc. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for what she described as the company's refusal to make an airtight pledge that it would pay for any damages caused by an oil spill from its pipeline beneath a Great Lakes waterway. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP File)

LANSING, Mich. — A webinar is scheduled to help keep the public informed about the application permitting process for Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel project. 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the webinar will start at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

The tunnel would relocate the portion of the Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that currently rests on the bottom of the straits. 

EGLE staff will provide an overview of the process for the permit applications submitted by Enbridge related to the proposed project, outline the upcoming public participation and comment period for proposed permits, and share the current timeline for an expected decision on the permit applications. 

