Wednesday: Multiple agencies holding conference on human trafficking sting operations

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Seven different Michigan law enforcement agencies are hosting a press conference Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts against human trafficking.

The conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will include officials from the following departments: Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola County Sheriffs’ Offices, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and Ferris State University Department of Public Safety.

According to a release, the officials will “address an ongoing operation between local Sheriffs’ Office and other law enforcement agencies to stop human trafficking in our region.”

