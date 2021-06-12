Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Dec. 8

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OTTAWA HILLS INCIDENT: Multiple Grand Rapids Police Department officers were at Ottawa Hills High School Tuesday night due to fights at a school basketball game and shots fired in the area.

The basketball game was called with two seconds left due to several fights breaking out in the stands. Authorities cleared everybody out of the gym.

MUSKEGON COUNTY THREATS: Police in Muskegon County say they have identified three students who allegedly made threats to the schools. Students from Oakridge High School, Whitehall schools and Mona Shores schools are now facing criminal charges and school discipline.

OTTAWA COUNTY THREATS: In Ottawa County, both Zeeland and Grand Haven Public schools will reopen today after being closed to investigate threats there as well. Those investigations turned out to be not credible.

Police continue to search for those responsible, and there could be criminal charges. schools will reopen today

OXFORD FUNERAL TODAY: Tonight, one of the students killed in the Oxford High School shooting will be laid to rest. Funeral services for 14 year old Hana Saint Juliana will be this evening around 6 p.m. in Oxford.

A memorial funs as been set up in her honor.

FORECAST: Wet weather continues Thursday night through Saturday with a warming trend. Get the full forecast here.

