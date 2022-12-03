Looking to jumpstart your creative career? The Well conference could be your chance

The third annual conference is a gathering of creatives such as filmmakers, artists, actors, writers and more looking to take the next step in their journey.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — If you are a creative person looking to turn your passion project into a career, there’s an upcoming event that could help.

The Well is returning to West Michigan.

The third annual conference is a gathering of creatives such as filmmakers, artists, actors, writers and more looking to take the next step in their journey.

The networking opportunity connects up-and-comers with experts in their fields.

“Sometimes creatives feel alone on their creative journey but just having that community of people who understand, who've been through what they've been through," said Victoria Chapman, Co-Director of The Well conference. "And then just you know, we have brand new people come but then we have seasoned people come either way, they're equipped even more and refreshed."

Participants can take part in as many workshops as they would like over a three-day period.

New this year, a film festival hosted by JC Films that is open to the public.

The founder of the conference, Kathy Bruins, now has a movie you can watch on Amazon Prime starring "Lois and Clark" actor Dean Cain.

"We have the top instructors, professionals who are out there and know what they're doing and they want to share it with the attendees and help them. I mean, this is not just a one time thing. We're going to keep connection all through the year on different events and such," Bruins said.

The Well is April 28-30 at Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville.

Registration is open now.

