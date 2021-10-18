'We're back!': Stan's Tacos Grand Haven re-opens after short staffing issues forced closure

The highly anticipated Grand Haven location opened on August 10, but business didn’t last for long.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Stan’s Tacos along the lakeshore is officially back after short staffing issues forced them to close their doors just a week after they opened.

On Wednesday, October 20, Stan's Tacos on Beacon Boulevard will re-open with limited hours.

The highly-anticipated Grand Haven location opened on August 10, but business didn’t last for long. Seven days after opening their doors, the restaurant announced it was temporarily shutting its doors due to staffing issues.

On their new opening day, Stan’s will have modified hours, with Monday and Tuesday closed, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be offering a free delivery promo.

Stan's Tacos Grand Haven 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The Grand Haven location is part of an expansion plan in West Michigan that includes two other locations, both in Grand Rapids. Current plans include opening a downtown location at 67 Ottawa Avenue SW in the coming months, and at 1600 E Beltline Avenue NE later this year.

Stan’s is currently hiring positions for the Grand Haven and Grand Rapids locations, including servers, cooks, hosts and dishwashers. Candidates can apply here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.