Whitmer: West Contract Manufacturing expansion to bring 110 jobs to West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that about 110 jobs will be coming to West Michigan with the expansion of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. The expansion will be done through the company's subsidiary West Contract Manufacturing.

The project has received $6 million in funding through West, as well as supported by a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“The decision by West Contract Manufacturing to expand in Michigan underscores the strength of Michigan’s business climate, our leadership in manufacturing across industry sectors and creates good jobs for our residents,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue putting Michiganders first.”

West Pharmaceutical Services is a global manufacturer that specializes in design and production to safely contain and deliver injectable medicines. Currently, 266 employees work at the company's Walker facility.

The expansion is expected to add machinery and equipment, as well as make improvements on the Walker location.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Walker, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe. I’m proud of our team members and the work they do to support our mission,” said Brian Meines, site director at West’s Michigan facility. “We look forward to being able to support our local communities with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future for our Walker and Grand Rapids communities.”

This project will bring job growth to Walker in both the healthcare and advanced manufacturing fields. For information on careers with West Pharmaceutical Services, click here.

