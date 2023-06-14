West MI family sues, says religious leader molested 5-year-old daughter

The allegations against members of two Michigan-based religious organizations span several countries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly a decade after someone they trusted allegedly abused their then five-year-old daughter, a West Michigan family is speaking out to generate awareness.

The Cherniawski family belonged to a religious organization known as Sword of the Spirit (SOS).

They claimed one of the group’s leaders engaged in sex acts with the little girl in Kent County during a regular visit to their home.

The list of other alleged victims with similar claims against group members with roles in leadership spans international borders.

Some of whom gathered Wednesday morning to tell their stories and shed light upon their ongoing legal actions against the organization and an affiliate, Servants of the Word (SOW).

The lawsuits detail claims the abuse was reported frequently, yet that leaders subsequently attempted to conceal what went on from law enforcement.

Suggesting leadership chronically minimized allegations of abuse detailed in court filings, encouraged victims not to contact law enforcement and refused to punish the alleged predators among their ranks, including Jamie Treadwell and Ed Conlin, both of whom were also named in the legal actions profiled Wednesday.

Sonya Cherniawski, the mother of an alleged victim, noted the organization had facilitated an introduction to Treadwell, which led to regular meetings at the family home.

“Because of the relationship we had with Jamie Treadwell through the Sword of the Spirit the 40-year-long celebrity and hero-like reputation he had... We allowed him to interact with our precious young baby girls,” she said via Zoom Wednesday. “That is a decision I will regret for the rest of my life. Horrifically, Jamie Treadwell proceeded… to cunningly groom and molest our girls.”

At one point in 2016, the couple said, the Cherniawskis allegedly found Treadwell alone in a basement bedroom with their five-year-old, short of breath and looking startled.

The daughter, who was not identified, later reportedly told her parents the two were “tickling” and “telling secrets.”

Sword of the Spirit’s website says it’s a non-denominational Christian group with some 14,000 adult members worldwide.

Both SOS and SOW–a kind of all-male affiliate—were founded in Michigan but operate internationally.

The Cherniawski family and other plaintiffs allege leadership had repeatedly been made aware of the situation, yet did nothing, even, in some cases, chiding the victims instead.

“After years of imploring these leaders to correctly handle at Jamie to no avail, Christian and I concluded that Ed and Jamie are not the exception in the Servants of the Word brotherhood,” she said. “These were not too bad men admits to bad actors admits good men. Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are not serial sexual predators in spite of the Servants of the Word. Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are sexual predators because of the Servants of the Word.”

The Cherniawskis filed their lawsuit in Ingham County court as the family then lived in Lansing.

Treadwell and Conlin are also named in lawsuits filed elsewhere in Michigan by a slate of other alleged victims.

Treadwell faced criminal charges in Kent County tied to an investigation by Michigan Radio. He pleaded no contest to two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13.

In 2022, a judge sentenced him to probation and required his admission to the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Sword of the Spirit had yet to respond to a related inquiry submitted Wednesday by 13 ON YOUR SIDE at the time of publication.

Servants of the Word addressed the allegations against Conlin on its website beginning with a blog-style post in March:

An update was published in May:

Effective last week, the ordeal prompted a senior leader to resign, appointing a successor who would “guide us moving forward and help us determine the steps we need to take in the season ahead."

