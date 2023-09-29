West Michigan Lions fan responsible for 'viral video', calls experience 'once in a lifetime'

Diehard Lions fan Zach Harig is a West Michigander who's now making headlines across the country with a viral video from Lambeau Field Thursday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A diehard Lions fan from West Michigan is now making headlines across the country with a viral video from Lambeau Field Thursday night.

Zach Harig caught the moment, that lasted less than two seconds, and posted it to social media platform X.

"Amon-Ra St. Brown was running around and I just decided to take my phone out," said Zach.

It shows Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown blowing a kiss to a Packers fan 'flipping the bird' as the Lions left Lambeau Field with a 34-20 win.

"I went back and re-watched the video and he just blew him a kiss so I ran back up and told my dad and a couple of my friends up there what happened and they thought it was pretty awesome," said Zach.

Zach took his father Greg to the game as a special birthday present.

"It was just it was just so surreal, actually being there you know, you watch it on TV all the time, but just being there and feeling the energy and watching your favorite team win, it was just crazy," said Greg.

However, that wasn't the only all star moment the father and son experienced.

They were also given free pre-game sideline passes from the Lions after Zach made another post before the game, tagging the team.

They responded, telling him to "check his DM's"

"Lions tweeted, you know, we'll see see on the field pregame," said Zach. "So yeah, we got to the stadium, right when the gates open, went down to the field level and interacted with some of the players and got to take some pictures, some selfies"

"It was just crazy, just a chance of a lifetime," said Greg. "One that you'll never forget. That's for sure."

It was a night, Both Harigs said, represents something bigger for the fans, and the team, that has different kind of zest this time around.

"To be in a game like that where like things are starting to turn for the organization," said Zach. "Like I'm only 27 But our family just bleeds you know, Detroit Lions blue. And we've seen you know, we've seen some terrible football, went through the worst of times. And now it's our time."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.