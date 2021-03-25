West MI nonprofit hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for at-risk seniors

The clinic is for seniors in the PACE program who have otherwise struggled to secure vaccine appointments at other venues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A West Michigan nonprofit organization is hosting a vaccine clinic for at-risk and vulnerable seniors who have otherwise struggled to secure vaccine appointments at other venues.

Senior care organization Care Resources PACE is hosting the clinic, in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, on Monday, March 29. Care Resources plans to provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to approximately 100 seniors, ages 55 and older, who are participants in the PACE program. The clinic is not open to the public.

The clinic will take place from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at 4150 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Care Resources will provide transportation for the seniors to and from the clinic. Approximately 80 seniors received their first dose of vaccine at a Care Resources clinic held on March 5.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.