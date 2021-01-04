West MI Whitecaps begin 40-day countdown to baseball

The game will end a 622-day no-baseball streak at LMCU Ballpark.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — We are officially 40 days away from Opening Day for the West Michigan White Caps. Starting Thursday, April 1, the team is counting down until the first pitch of the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, May 11, the Whitecaps take on the Great Lakes Loons. The game will end a 622-day no-baseball streak at LMCU Ballpark. The official countdown can be found daily here.

“This is a countdown to Opening Day, the return of baseball, and 60 games of summer fun,” said Steve VanWagoner, director of marketing & media relations for the Whitecaps.

“Some notable changes have occurred since we last played baseball; a promotion to High-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, a new name for the ballpark – LMCU Ballpark, and an ever-increasing desire to be outdoors with the boys of summer. The gathering of the community at the ballpark to enjoy the smells, tastes, and sounds of baseball has been sorely missed.”

In a release sent Thursday, the Whitecaps said multi-game ticket plans are available online. Multi-game ticket plan holders will be given priority when determining seat availability. A limited number of individual game tickets will be on sale soon.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.