‘West Michigan 60 Strong’: Local seniors featured in new calendar

Look out for 12 seniors representing West Michigan on a calendar soon!

They are the winners of the "West Michigan 60 Strong" contest, which sought out healthy, active seniors in West Michigan to appear on a new calendar.

All of them are in their 60s and took part in a photo shoot today at the Amway Grand Plaza. Many of the winners are overcoming chronic illnesses, accomplishing notable athletic feats and devoting their lives to helping others.

“I just decided I had to do something to show my people, my culture that you can beat this. I've lost relatives to diabetes over the last eight years," said Rudy Escobar, one of the winners. "And the thing is, we don't die from diabetes, we die from the complications of diabetes. And so that's what I've decided to do and I'm still going strong at it today. I am the ambassador for the American Diabetes Association here in the state of Michigan.”

The West Michigan 60 Strong is sponsored by Answer Health in conjunction with the launch of Answer Health Senior Care Advantage. Proceeds from calendar sales benefit Senior Neighbors.

