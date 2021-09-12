The East Kentwood Varsity Basketball team raised about $800 for the cause at their pre-season fundraiser last week.

The East Kentwood High School Varsity Basketball team spent their Thursday night Christmas shopping, filling up carts with dozens of toys for young boys ages 10 to 12.

Toys for Tots says this group is in desperate need of donations. The non-profit organization is reporting more than 12,000 children in the area are signed up to get gifts, which is a higher demand than last year, but there's less donations coming in.

"We're out here making sure kids some kids who are less fortunate than us have something under the tree this year. That's really cool," Senior Jack Schrimshaw says. "With that many kids in need, as many people that can get out and help is good."

The team raised $800 for the cause at their pre-season fundraiser last week. With the start of their season pushed back, it's the perfect time to bond before they hit the court.



"You know this brings back memories from when I was kid, might just get something that I would've liked," Junior Marshaun Flakes says.

The teammates connected over their favorites from when they were kids, like Legos, Nerf Guns and action figures. They bought about 70 toys, and Coach Rob Roeloffs says he hopes they take home this lesson with them.

"We don't live in a vacuum," he says. "There's things that go on around you and there's people less fortunate. Sometimes it's good to provide help for people in those situations."

You can find your nearest donation center here.

