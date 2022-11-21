'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm

West End Body Shop off of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids says they had 16 cars towed into their shop during the first two days of winter storm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen.

Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the aftermath of the 22 inches of snow that hit the Grand Rapids area.

"Right now we are booked up until the middle of December, going into the third week of December right now," said Nemmers.

Nemmers, who has owned W.E.B.S. for 40 years, says between the busy season of deer collisions and the first winter storm of the year, work has been steady to say the least.

"Between Thursday and Friday we had 16 tow-ins come in, four of those being immobile vehicles," said Nemmers. "This is as busy of a November as we've seen in probably the last five years."

With parking lots like West Ends filling up with cars in need of service, Nemmers has some advice for those still looking for help.

"The number one thing though is get ahold of your insurance company and see what direction they're going in," said Nemmers. "Ever since COVID did occur, they've been doing a lot of virtual estimating where you send in pictures to your insurance company. And that gets a preliminary estimate going so the body shop can get you on the books and get things started."

