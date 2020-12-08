West Michigan bowling center joins call to reopen lanes across the state

An owner of Spectrum Lanes said they have about "two to three months" before they could close if things remain the same.

WYOMING, Mich. — Closed since March, owners of bowling alleys across the state protested on the steps of the state capitol Wednesday. They claim bowling centers are open for business in 45 other states.

Last week, The Bowling Association of Michigan sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hoping to convince her to open them in Michigan as well.

Spectrum Lanes in Wyoming was among 5 bowling alleys that joined in the lawsuit.

"This is a very dire situation," said Ron Eaton, one of the owners of Spectrum Lanes. "Right now, we’re doing less than 20% of what our normal businesses would be."

That 20% comes from reopening their restaurant and bar, Woody's Pressbox. However, Eaton said it doesn't really pay for itself to be open. When asked how long they could stay open working like this, Eaton said "two to three months at best, and that's even based on the tolerance of our providers and our financial institution."

Spectrum Lanes had just completed a $6 million expansion shortly before the stay at home order was issued and the bowling alley was ordered to close.

"Due to the expansion, we did bite off a very large financial obligation," said Eaton. "Right now, our monthly income isn't enough to cover our current mortgage, let alone electric, gas, cost of sales, payroll, etc., etc."

Spectrum Lanes is a large bowling alley, arcade and music venue. There are more than 40 lanes.

According to Eaton, there are more than 300 bowling centers in Michigan, 100,000 league bowlers, and bowling centers employ around 10,000 Michiganders.

He believes bowling alleys, especially large ones like Spectrum Lanes, could reopen with social distance guidelines.

"Bowling is a little different," said Eaton. "Once you assign a person a lane, or group to a lane or pair of lanes, they tend to be focused on that area. So, it’s very easy for us to control social distance in bowling. Whether it be every other lane, every third lane, or every other pair. There are a lot of ways we could be open."

If every other lane was used, that would put people 12 feet apart, every other pair would put them 20 feet apart from another group.

Bowling is generally considered a winter sport. Eaton and his business partners hope they will be allowed to reopen in some capacity before the Fall and Winter league registration.

"They’re willing to put up with some of the sacrifices that would have to be made to preserve the social distancing that’s required," said Eaton, "But they all want to come back and bowl. Most of them consider it an activity safer than other things they do."

Wednesday, bowling center workers across the state rallied in Lansing at the Michigan State Capitol. Bowling alleys in regions 6 and 8, much of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are open.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.