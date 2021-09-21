About 15 percent of postponed weddings last year are being held this year, meaning more business for local vendors and venues.

If you've noticed a lot more weddings on your social media feeds, you're not alone. West Michigan business owners say we're in the middle of a wedding boom right now.

It's estimated by The Knot that about fifteen percent of the weddings that were postponed in 2020 are happening in 2021.

Wedding bells are always ringing in Bridal Elegance lately. The Grand Rapids bridal shop is extra busy, and owner Kristin Coleman says they're loving every minute of it. She doesn't think it's going away anytime soon.

"We're seeing pretty much double the amount of traffic we normally do," she says. "We're just as busy for 2022 and 2023. I'm not seeing a drop off at all."

And over at GR Cookies and Cupcake By Design, owner Rachel Berg says they're always churning out treats to keep up with the demand.

"We've never been to the point where we have to turn people away because we are that busy," she says.

She says there's been a change in how brides and grooms are scheduling their ceremonies.



"Before COVID, I feel like a lot of weddings were just on Saturdays, but now people are fighting for dates, especially with venues, so they had to rebook their weddings places. People are doing them Fridays and Sundays now," she says.

The wedding boom does come with challenges for the bakery.



"We're doing the best we can, but with the staff we have, we just can't produce that much," Berg says.

The Goei Center is seeing the same issue in terms of staffing.

"We're fortunate to find day-of staff, but with bartenders, we've found it more challenging," wedding event planner Kylie Martlock says.

The venue is quickly filling up for the rest of the year, and she says couples are booking faster than before because of the pandemic.



"Usually they want to book right away and not wait around," she says. "It's been great compared to other years where people would wait around a month or two before booking."

As for changes outside of planning, Coleman says some attitudes have shifted from worrying so much about the reception.

"We've seen that switch and focus into just getting married, however that happens and whatever it looks like, the most important thing is they'll be married to the love of their life at the end of it," she says.

The Knot also reports that one third of couples who got married in 2020 say they plan on having another, larger celebration in the future. All three West Michigan wedding businesses say it's never too early to get started on planning your wedding to beat the demand.

