This will be Rockwell Republic's second year putting on a Rocky Horror Drag Show based and the first year where it won't be restricted.

It's been nearly four months since the state of Michigan fully reopened, and local business owners are getting ready to celebrate one of the first big holidays since restrictions lifted.

Dinner at the Rockwell Republic was busy Thursday evening, but Events Coordinator and Assistant Manager Amanda Zilke says she's looking forward to their main event this weekend.

"We came up with the idea last year to do a play off of Rockwell Republic with Rocky Horror, as soon as we had the idea it just clicked," she says.

This will be the downtown Grand Rapids restaurant's second year putting on a drag show based on the movie and the first year where it won't be restricted.

"This year for Saturday, we pretty much have double the seats for each of the shows," Zilke says.

It's more than just a drag show. She says putting on events like this for Halloween and the rest of the holiday season means growing all their lost revenue from more than a year of restrictions on the industry.



"As an event coordinator, to see the amount of volume of private dining requests again, seeing that sense of normalcy, seeing people wanting to gather for holiday events and celebrate Christmas this year is so refreshing," she says.

And over at Social House, the bar and restaurant is looking forward to the same thing with their Halloween party Saturday.

"It's definitely gonna be a bigger affair this year and a bigger party," Bartender Haleigh Irwin says.

She says hosting ticketed events again is like making up for lost time.



"Post-pandemic, I think that everybody feels cooped up and younger people feel like they lost some social time," she says. "It's important for everybody to get out there and socialize and come back to the restaurant scene and bar scene too."

Zilke says there's two more signs of recovery on the way at the Rockwell Republic -- a nearly full staff again and a close return to pre-pandemic hours.



"To have all these seats filled is one of the most satisfying feelings to have as a restaurant manager," she says. "I can't wait to see where we are next year at this time."

The restaurant is hoping to begin dinner services on Sunday by the end of the year.

