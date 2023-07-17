How a West Michigan children's book illustrator became a part-time pirate

The army veteran and Paw Paw resident has worked with authors like Dennis Rodman. Beyond that, he dons an eyepatch, wig and eyeliner for children.

PAW PAW, Michigan — Dan Monroe is an Army vet of 10 years. Though, with a day job like his, the Navy may have been a better fit.

He's a modern-day pirate without a ship. Instead, he wields a weapon much mightier — a pen.

Monroe performs for children all over West Michigan as "Captain Wallace," a character of his own creation. Or, as he describes it, “an old guy in a pirate costume."

He does appearances at children's hospitals, amphitheaters and comic cons.

The character seems straight from a storybook — ironic, considering his other field of choice.

“I illustrate children’s books," said Monroe.

With his weapon of choice, he brings entire worlds to life right from his Paw Paw home.

“It’s a vehicle into something magical," he said.

He was always an artsy child.

“I always joke I was probably born with a pencil in one hand and a paintbrush in another and that must’ve been mighty painful for my mother," he said.

Throughout Monroe's childhood years, he sold portraits to people on travels with his parents, who were Evangelists.

He was in the service, though, when he found his true career.

“I was working in a t-shirt shop in Honolulu," he said, "when I learned how to run air brushes.”

Painting dragons onto shirts on the boardwalk ignited his own fire. It would be decades, though, before he made it big.

He's worked with authors like Dennis Rodman on "Dennis the Wild Bull," Baywatch's Erika Eleniak on "What Do You Do, If You Lose Your Lalabaloo" and more.

He says working with Rodman opened new doors for him.

“It was in every media outlet in the world," he said. "I turned on CNN... they had my artwork splashed on the wall behind them."

Still, his mission was always in the back of his mind.

“If I was ever in the situation where I was able to help other people, that’s what I want to do," he said. "I wanna keep kids hands on the pencils."

That's why he keeps donning the eyepatch, wig, hat and eyeliner. That, and his own passion for the role.

“When I was a kid, I always loved pirates," he laughed, "'Cause I'm a big geek myself."

The latest battles for this army vet are dragons of his own creation — and he wouldn't have it any other way.

“If that’s what I’m accomplishing, then that's what exactly what I want to accomplish," Monroe smiled.

